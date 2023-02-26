Rochester in Focus: Feb. 26, 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This week on Rochester in Focus, we discuss the Rochester Philharmonic Youth Orchestra is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary season.

The orchestra has waited three years, through the pandemic to celebrate, we’ll talk about that.

Also, this weekend Emmanual Baptist Church is hosting Concerts on Park with Lauren and The Good Souls as well as high school musicians. The goal of the event: to bring out community musicians to celebrate women in music. Later in the show, we’ll talk with headliner Lauren Faggiano.