Rochester in Focus: February 17, 2024

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, News10NBC speaks with Devon Reynolds for Rochester Roots, our Black History Month series. Devon owns a barbershop on Dewey Avenue and works to serve the community. He runs a food pantry, holds a backpack giveaway, gives out meals for Thanksgiving, and is a social justice activist.

We also speak with Dr. Pamala Brown-Grinion about her school Totally You-nique Educational Consultants. She explains how the school can help young people to best represent themselves through their mindset and outlook.

We also welcome the Next-Gen Trio, a new jazz ensemble founded by Grammy-nominated saxophonist Jimmie Highsmith Jr. of Rochester. The ensemble performs right here in our studio.