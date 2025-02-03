Rochester In Focus: February 2, 2025

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, we take a look at a gala to celebrate the Urban-Suburban Program, the nation’s oldest de-segregation initiative that’s celebrating 60 years.

We also take a look at Legacy Wine Bar on State Street, which the owner says is about more than just wine tasting. In addition, we speak with Marcus Jordan, an emerging Rochester artist who works as a designer, painter, and photographer.

We also speak with two sports reporters before they head off to New Orleans for the Super Bowl. They explain what it’s like behind the scenes. Join us.