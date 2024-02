Rochester in Focus: Feb. 25, 2024

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, our guest had everyone in the studio moving and grooving. News10NBC welcomed the Next Gen Trio — a group of amazing young musicians who caught the attention of Grammy-award-nominated Jimmy Highsmith Jr.

Next, a young African American man is making a difference in Rochester. He shares his guiding principals with us as part of our “Rochester’s Roots” series.