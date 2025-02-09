Rochester In Focus: February 9, 2025

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – First, B.L.O.O.M. Roc started three years ago to support the local cannabis industry. We’ll talk about where the industry stands and what’s next.

Plus, the NYS Alliance of Recovery Residences is working so well that the founder wants to expand to every city in the state.

Next, wait until you hear what’s on tap for this year for Black History Month at the Memorial Art Gallery.

Finally, four women may single-handedly bring love back to Rochester for Valentine’s Day.