Rochester in Focus: February 23, 2025

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The president and membership chair of the Rochester Chapter of the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists talk about an upcoming Meet and Greet.

Then, The Fairy Godmothers of Rochester want to ensure that every young woman who wants to go to the prom can have a beautiful dress for $5 and in many cases, for free.

Next, a singer, songwriter, and actor is having a release party for a CD that has been 40 years in the making.

Finally, Urban Suburban Program is thriving with 95 students across 14 districts graduating this year. The largest in the program’s history.