Rochester In Focus: January 12, 2025

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This week on Rochester In Focus we follow up on the death of Robert Brooks. The man from Greece who was killed at the Marcy Correctional Facility. A local defense attorney is calling for radical change in our prisons and sheds light on what happens behind bars.

Then, the faith community reached out to elected officials for dinner and prayer. We will learn how they want to bridge the divide between church and state.

Next, we have a preview of the 48th annual William Warfield Scholarship Fund Benefit Concert which is coming up on Sunday.

Lastly, are you wondering if you really need a college degree to be successful? Someone who has written a book about it says not necessarily.