Rochester in Focus: January 14, 2023
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, News10NBC sat down with the first Latino president of the Monroe County Legislature.
Next, learn all about the Rochester Construction Training Center. The founder and vice president discuss what inspired them to create the center, and the value of learning the trade.
Lastly, News10NBC discusses the Urban Suburban Program. The program gives RCSD students an opportunity to attend a suburban school of their choice.