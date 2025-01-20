Rochester In Focus: January 19, 2025

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This week on Rochester In Focus, a nurse recruitment manager at Highland Hospital speaks about a recruitment event happening this week. Also, are you looking to start or grow a restaurant? You’ll want to hear about The Commissary.

Meghan Mundy, the founder of Fashion Week of Rochester also joins our show to speak about her event featuring the “Godfather of Nigerian Fashion.” We also have a conversation with Christopher Cardwell about his new movie “Rent A Ride”. He speaks about what it took to direct the movie, secure talent, and raise money. Join us.