Rochester in Focus: July 9, 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus: A week ago Friday the Strong National Museum of Play re-opened to show the community and the world the results of their renovation.

News10NBC speaks with the senior director of public relations to find out how it all came together after years of planning.

News10NBC sits down with the executive director of the Veterans Outreach Center and the director of Monroe County Veterans Service Agency talking about something special that’s taking place in Monroe County to honor our veterans. It’s a campaign called “Never Forget”, involving one-of-a-kind metal roses.