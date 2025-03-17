Rochester in Focus: March 16, 2025

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, we sit down with members of the LGBTQ+ community in Rochester about their concerns over anti-transgender rhetoric. We speak with a Haitian-American transgender woman who’s a writer and drag performer.

We also have a preview of Rochester’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises Conference and have information on how it can help to put your small business on the map. We also spoke with the director of gastroenterology at Highland Hospital about how you can protect yourself from colorectal cancer.

We also have a conversation about how a three-digit phone number can save lives — and it’s not 911.