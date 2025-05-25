Rochester in Focus: May 25, 2025

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This week on Rochester in Focus, News10NBC hears from three Democratic candidates facing off in a primary election on June 24 for Rochester mayor.

We start with incumbent Mayor Malik Evans, who is finishing up his first term. He points to what he considers to be a record of success over the past three and a half years.

Then we speak to outsider and newcomer Shashi Sinha, who rehabilitated The Dartmouth House Bed and Breakfast in Rochester, who says he does not have governmental experience, but he has managed large budgets and staff.

Finally, Rochester city councilperson Mary Lupien is concerned about the climate, effective use of police resources, and says her number one goal is investing in people.