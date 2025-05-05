Rochester In Focus: May 4, 2025

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This week on Rochester In Focus, we sat down with President of the Monroe County Firefighters Association Mike Marlowe, who talks about the volunteer firefighter shortage.

Next, we took a visit to RIT to see what electrical and microelectronic engineering students discovered on ways we can reduce energy use.

We also sat down with Maggie Coleman to talk about her group “Roc Girl Walks,” and what it has become. Lastly, we hear from Abina Asante and her sister Rosetta Solomon, the owners of Cornerstone Market and Shops, which aims to improve the health of locals.

Watch the full segment here: