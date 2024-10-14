Rochester in Focus: October 13, 2024

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, we speak with leaders at Roberts Wesleyan University about a new $400,000 grant in an effort to reduce domestic violence.

We also speak about an event aiming to get people out to the polls on election day. We also speak about how small businesses can get funding. Lastly, we speak to members of the New York State Ballet Corporation in East Rochester ahead of their performance of “Echoes of Poe: A Ballet Soirée”