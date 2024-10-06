Rochester in Focus: October 6, 2024

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The week on Rochester in Focus, we learned about an effort to change the narrative and stereotypes about people who have served time behind bars.

Next, a man talked about what he did to help with litter around town. He and others collected more than 2,000 pounds of trash this year.

One couple shared their mission to teach young people life skills, particularly how to manage credit.

Finally, one woman celebrated an important milestone after losing her mother to breast cancer.