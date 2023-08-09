Rochester International Air Show takes wing this weekend

The Rochester International Air Show will take place at the Greater Rochester International Airport. Gates open at 9:30 a.m. to the general public and close at 6 p.m. Flying begins at 10 a.m., and the USAF Thunderbirds will be the final performance of the day. S

eating is not included with general admission, but there will be limited reserved seating available for $15 per chair that can be purchased in advance, or if available, on the day of the show. You are welcome to bring your own chair or blanket.

Former Pittsford resident LT Christian L. Toscano, helicopter pilot for the United States Coast Guard, will be flying in for the Rochester International Airshow, Aug. 12-13, with an MH-65D rescue helicopter stationed out of Coast Guard Air Station Detroit. The helicopter will be available for tours as a static display and will also be performing a search and rescue demonstration.

Toscano, a 2014 graduate of Pittsford Sutherland High School, first became interested in the Coast Guard after attending the Rochester Airshow in 2009 and seeing the Coast Guard helicopter. Fourteen years later, he is excited to be returning to the airshow, but this time as a pilot.

Go here for tickets to the air show.

For information on times and locations of airplane rides, go here.