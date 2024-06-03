Rochester Jewish community joins global effort to raise awareness for hostages held by Hamas

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The local Jewish community joined a worldwide effort on Sunday to raise awareness about the ongoing hostage crisis in Gaza.

The Bring Them Home Volunteer Operation held a community family walk on Sunday morning at Temple B’rith Kodesh in Brighton. The event aims to draw attention to the 125 hostages of over 18 nationalities, including Israel and the U.S., who have been held captive by Hamas in Gaza since October 7.

The Rochester walk coincides with the NYC Annual “Israel Day” Parade, which will be led by 70 family members of the hostages calling for an immediate deal with Hamas to secure the release of their loved ones.

Similar rallies and events were held on Sunday in over 20 cities worldwide, including New York, Philadelphia, Vancouver, Madrid, Paris, Zurich, Berlin, London, and Melbourne. The synchronized effort is being led by the international grassroots movement Hope for Israel Alliance.