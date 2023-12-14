Rochester Jewish community leader speaks about pro-Palestine protest at county office building

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A leader of Rochester’s Jewish community is speaking out about the pro-Palestine protest at the Monroe County Office Building during a county legislature meeting on Tuesday night.

People were seen stomping on an Israeli flag while calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Meredith Dragon, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester, called their actions upsetting.

“Calling for ‘intifada’ is calling for outright harm to the Jewish people,” she said. “That in and of itself upsets me, angers me, saddens me. I would never call for the destruction of a people. Hearing that in our community, at the Monroe County office. I think the Jewish community feels incredible violated by that kind of language.”

County Executive Adam Bello described protesters as “unruly” and “intimidating.” Democratic legislator Carolyn Delvecchio Hoffman has faced criticism for her support of the protest.