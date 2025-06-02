Rochester joins San Francisco lawsuit against Trump over sanctuary city funding cuts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester is officially joining a lawsuit against President Donald Trump over his actions against sanctuary cities.

“We will be joining that lawsuit to stop, in a proactive way, this attack on localities,” Mayor Malik Evans said.

The lawsuit was originally filed in February by the City of San Francisco. When Rochester joins it will be an official plaintiff. The lawsuit says the federal government violates the separation of powers clause and the spending clause of the Constitution when it targets cities for funding cuts just because they are sanctuary cities.

“The bottom line is the rule of law still has to mean something in this country. And it just can’t be when it suits you,” Evans said. “And we believe that we have to push back against what we see – a runaway federal government where 10 years ago there’s no way that people in Washington would have stood for the federal government encroaching on local control.”

The proposed federal budget that passed the House cuts community development block grants entirely. The projected loss to Rochester is nearly $11 million.

“We can’t financially sustain those (losses) in the long run,” City Budget Director Suzanne Warren told city council at a budget hearing last week.

“That would be over a $10 million hit to the city,” Mayor Evans said at the hearing. “That would affect roofing repair programs, programs for seniors, programs for people with AIDS.”

In a statement in April, President Trump said sanctuary cities “…protect the Criminals, not the Victims. They are disgracing our Country, and are being mocked all over the World. Working on papers to withhold all Federal Funding for any City or State that allows these Death Traps to exist!!!”

Just days before that statement, the president sued Rochester for being a sanctuary city. The city issued a statement of support in a lawsuit against President Trump by states over cuts to the National Institutes of Health. The cuts would have cost the University of Rochester Medical Center roughly $40 million.

Homeland Security’s list of sanctuary cities, counties and states was pulled down on the weekend. When it was published Friday it includes the counties of Monroe, Wayne and Yates which are not sanctuary counties.

