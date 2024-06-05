Rochester judge Meredith Vacca, nominated for federal bench, faces questions on past comments about racism in criminal justice system

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rochester Judge Meredith Vacca faced questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill Wednesday as part of her confirmation process for a federal judgeship. If confirmed, Vacca would be the first Asian American woman to sit on the federal bench in the Western District of New York.

“I can think of nobody more qualified to serve on this district court for the western district of New York than Rochester’s own, Meredith Vacca,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) as he introduced Vacca to the committee.

Born in Korea, Vacca moved to Rochester as a baby. She served as a prosecutor in the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office for more than a decade before becoming a county court and state supreme court justice. Schumer praised her “tremendous expertise, sharp legal acumen, deep institutional knowledge, and a genuine love for her community.”

The confirmation hearing was relatively routine until Senator John Kennedy (R-Louisiana) questioned Vacca about comments she made during a 2020 radio interview.

“You think our criminal justice system is institutionally racist do you?” Kennedy asked.

“Senator, I don’t believe that our court system, by its nature, is racist,” Vacca responded.

Kennedy pressed further, “Why did you say this then?”

Vacca explained, “Well, what I meant by that is there are racial disparities in our communities.”

“Yeah, we both know there’s racism in every society, unfortunately, but that’s not what you said,” Kennedy retorted. “You said the criminal justice system is not just racist, it’s institutionally racist and then you said, I’m going to quote your words, not mine, ‘the disproportionate number of men and women incarcerated and convicted are because of race.’ Did you say that?”

“Senator, what I meant, what I was talking about was the racial disparities in the…” Vacca began before being cut off.

“You said it solely has to do with the color of a person’s skin, you really believe that Judge?” Kennedy asked.

“Well, no senator I don’t believe that at all,” Vacca said.

“Why did you say it, you were running for judge, you said it in front of God and country,” Kennedy pressed.

Vacca responded, “What I said Senator, was that I recognize that racial disparities in our community can influence rates of incarceration.”

“That’s not what you said,” Kennedy said. “You’re a political activist, aren’t you judge?”

“No, not at all senator,” Vacca replied.