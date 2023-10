ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cuteness alert: RPD’s new K-9 is ready to cruise in his new vehicle.

The Rochester Police Department posted a photo of K-9 Officer Remi posing in front of his new ride.

K-9 Officer Remi (Photo: RPD)

By the look on his face, you can tell he is ready for business. Just make sure you wipe your paws before you get in.