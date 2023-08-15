Rochester kids head to the great outdoors for Camp Daydreams

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester kids are spending their last days of summer at camp.

Parents dropped off their children at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester on Monday for a week-long stay at what’s called “Camp Daydreams.”

It’s a unique recreational and educational opportunity for kids in the city.

“We wanted to give kids from the city like myself the opportunity to experience something they never experienced before — the great outdoors, a real rugged camping experience — but ultimately I think we’re here to make dreams come true,” said Scott Blue, director of Camp Daydreams.

Camp Daydreams has been going on for 23 years now.

More than 100 campers are there.