ROCHESTER, N.Y. Saturday was the last day of 2022 but only the second to last day of Kwanzaa.

The Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition has been holding celebrations since Kwanzaa started on Monday. The theme of this day of Kwanzaa was creativity, and the itinerary for the night included drumming and an open mic.

Kwanzaa was first celebrated in 1966 to honor African American history and culture.