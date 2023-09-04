Rochester Labor Day parade begins at 11 a.m. on East Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parade through Rochester on Monday morning will celebrate Labor Day, a federal holiday to honor the contributions of American workers.

The Rochester & Genesee Valley Area Labor Federation is holding its annual parade starting at 11 a.m. It begins on East Avenue between Alexander Street and North Union Street. Then, it heads down Main Street to St. Paul Street.

Streets will closed to traffic from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local unions, community groups, and elected officials will participate in the parade.