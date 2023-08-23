Rochester lawyer faces forcible touching, exposure charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester attorney faces charges of forcible touching and exposure of a person, after a woman accused him of groping her in the bathroom of his law office.

Nathan A. Van Loon, 50, was charged by Rochester police. According to information provided by Rochester City Court, the woman claims that around 5 p.m. June 21 — when she was at Van Loon’s law office on University Avenue on business — she went to the bathroom there when Van Loon walked in, pushed her against a mirror and groped her, telling her he wanted her to be his dominatrix, and then exposed himself.

The woman also claims he followed her to her car, got into the passenger seat and tried to kiss her. She said she told him to leave and he did.