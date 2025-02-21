Rochester LEGO robotics team takes home first place in regional competition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Frederick Douglass R-Center Rhythm Robotics are celebrating after taking home a first-place prize in a regional competition.

The team won first place in robot design at the LEGO League Finger Lakes Regional Championships in Buffalo last weekend. The best robotics teams across Western New York were invited.

The judges were impressed by the students’ presentation, robot game strategy, and innovation which included a working remotely operated vehicle.