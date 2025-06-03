Rochester looks to fill vacant lots with modular homes for first-time buyers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester is looking to fill some of its vacant lots with modular homes that can then be sold to first-time homebuyers.

The city has posted a request for proposals to design, manufacture, deliver, and install up to nine factory-built homes that would be placed on City-owned vacant lots as part of a new pilot program. Mayor Malik Evans says the hope is to expand homeownership opportunities, advance housing equity, and build stronger, more equitable neighborhoods.

Traditionally, transportation of pre-manufactured housing pieces has been a challenge in urban areas due to low bridges, power lines and narrow streets but the City is hoping a manufacturer can overcome that challenge. The hope is that pre-built homes will lower construction costs and get the houses up faster, giving people who historically have been left out of traditional homeownership, a pathway to buy.

“We need it all, we need every manner and form of housing that we can get to serve the needs of this community whether it be affordable housing, whether it be market rate housing, whether it be rental housing, whether it be owner occupied… this is an opportunity for us to build more owner occupied and hopefully to come in at a price point that is not only market rate but definitely affordable for the people that would be buying these houses,” says Rochester City Council Member Michael Patterson.

“This gives us the opportunity to try something different on a lot and I think to council member Patterson’s point, this is different… usually you walk by and you see someone building a house… this can be done in the winter-time so this can expedite the building of the homes if we can make this work which I think we can,” says Mayor Evans.

The city is putting the project out to bid and asking any modular companies who are interested to bid by July 9. Proposals must be submitted to: Realestate@cityofrochester.gov.

For more details and submission requirements: Click here

Income-qualified homebuyers interested in a modular, might also have access to the City’s Home Purchase Assistance Program which provides up to $6,000 towards down payment and closing cost assistance to first-time buyers. For more information, Click Here.

*AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses AI*