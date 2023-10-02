Rochester man, 54, dies in crash in Erie County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man died in a three-vehicle crash in northeast Erie County on Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on State Route 5 in the Town of Newstead. New York State Police say Keith Wagner, 54, died at the scene.

Troopers say the crash happened when two cars were traveling east bound on State Route 5. One car stopped to turn into a driveway and the second car crashed into it’s rear. The second car then crossed the center line, striking the car that Wagner was driving head-on.

The 18-year-old driver of the first car was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight with serious injuries. State Police say he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

State Police are still investigating the crash.