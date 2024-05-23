Rochester man accused of machete attack pleads not guilty

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man accused of attacking his girlfriend with a machete pleaded not guilty in Monroe County Court on Thursday.

Judge Julie Hahn arraigned David Lampman on a grand jury indictment charging him with attempted murder and assault.

The machete attack on April 18 left Tina Schreib severely wounded in her apartment on Dewey Avenue. News10NBC spoke with her sons, who said their mom lost part of her skill, her liver, and other body parts in the attack. They say it’s a miracle that their mother is alive.

Rochester Police arrested Lampman at a gas station in Dansville the day after the attack.