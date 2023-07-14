Rochester man accused of punching Ontario County deputy in face at Eastview Mall

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — A Rochester man faces second-degree assault and other charges after he allegedly punched an Ontario County sheriff’s deputy at Eastview Mall in Victor.

Ontario County deputies responded Wednesday, July 12, to a disturbance at Art Interpreted in the mall, in which a person had struck a store employee and left the store. Deputies said they found the man, Timothy Hagan, 26, who refused to cooperate with their investigation or to leave the mall. When they told him he was being arrested for trespass, he punched a deputy in the face and tried to run off, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies used a taser on him and took him into custody, they say.

The deputy was taken to Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua and was treated for a concussion.

Hagan was charged with second degree assault on a police officer, trespass, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and second-degree harassment. He was arraigned at the Ontario County Jail, where he also refused to cooperate with jail deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He is free on pre-trial release.