Rochester man accused of raping Maryland teen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester man has been arrested – accused of raping a 13-year-old in Maryland.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Zachary Vandame-Mancine during a traffic stop Thursday near Goodman and Main streets in Rochester.

According to the Department of Justice, the 22-year-old met a 13-year-old girl online and paid her for nude photos. They also say he traveled to Maryland to have sex with her.

A warrant was issued for him in Baltimore County for second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, and sexual solicitation of a minor.

He was taken to the Monroe County Jail, where he is being held as a fugitive from justice.