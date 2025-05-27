Rochester man accused of setting his wife on fire to enter plea Tuesday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester man in his 50’s accused of lighting his wife on fire is due in Monroe County Court Tuesday morning to enter a plea.

David Johnson is charged with attempted murder, assault and arson after being accused of setting his wife on fire back in August of 2019 on Augustine Street, which left her with serious injuries and extreme burns.

Authorities tracked Johnson down in Uganda in November of 2024 and was extradited back to the U.S. in January.