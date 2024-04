LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — A Rochester man is facing sex abuse charges in Livingston County.

Deputies say Lee Hoyt, 62, sexually abused a child under the age of 13. They say it happened last month in Lima.

Hoyt was arrested last Monday and charged with sexual abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

He’s being held in the Livingston County Jail, without bail because he is a convicted felon.