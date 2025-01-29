Rochester man accused of shooting acquaintance, menacing and assaulting family member on same day

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police have arrested Keith Williams in connection with a weekend shooting incident.

Authorities state that Williams shot an acquaintance on Lyell Avenue near Child Street on Saturday afternoon. The victim was immediately taken into surgery and survived the incident.

On the same day, Williams allegedly threatened a family member with a gun and pushed them down a flight of stairs, resulting in facial injuries.

Williams is now facing multiple charges, including assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing.

