Rochester man allegedly made terroristic threats against County Executive Adam Bello, was found with weapons

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A city man is facing charges, accused of making terroristic threats against Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by News10NBC, investigators say Raymond Girard Jr. made several calls to the Monroe County Office Building on West Main Street and made threats of violence if changes were not made to the financial support he received through the Department of Social Services.

The calls started in December, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the calls became more and more aggressive, and on Jan. 4, the caller – identifying himself as Girard – made “direct threat” to county employees and Bello.

“During the investigation, video was discovered where Mr. Girard is seen pointing a gun at an individual

outside of a gas station, unprovoked, increasing our concern for public safety,” according to MCSO.

A search warrant was then executed at a home on Saturday on Hudson Avenue. MCSO says during the same time, during an unrelated investigation, New York State Police also executed a search warrant at Girard’s home.

The criminal complaint says Girard was found a dagger and rifles, which he is not allowed to have due to a prior criminal conviction. It says investigators also found a stolen laptop.

Deputies charged him with felony making a terroristic threat, misdemeanor second-degree aggravated harassment, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. State Police charged him with felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Girard was arraigned in Rochester City Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash, $5,000 bond, or $40,000 partially-secured bond.

County Executive Adam Bello released the following statement on Tuesday:

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Police Department, Irondequoit Police Department, New York State Police and the Monroe County Department of Public Safety did a remarkable job protecting the public by taking a high risk individual off the street safely and without incident. We are beyond grateful for their professionalism and service to our community.”

In October, Girard was charged with 11 counts of fourth-degree felony grand larceny, eights counts of misdemeanor petit larceny, and nine counts of trespass by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. In December, a warrant was issued and he was taken into custody on it and on additional grand larceny, petit larceny, and trespass charges.