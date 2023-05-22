Rochester man among 33 veterans from NY to be inducted into Vietnam Veterans Memory Program

Washington, D.C. – More than 500 Vietnam veterans will be inducted into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s In Memory program this year. The ceremony in Washington, D.C. honors veterans who died after returning home.

Thirty-three of the honorees are from New York. Christopher S Bubnis was from Rochester. He was an Army Staff Sgt, LRRP leader, Air Medal recipient, and one of the founding members of Chapter 20 Vietnam Veterans Rochester Chapter. He died from Agent Orange-related cancer on November 13, 2021.

Since the Vietnam War ended, thousands of Vietnam veterans have suffered due to Agent Orange exposure, PTSD and other illnesses as a result of their service. VVMF believes all those who served in Vietnam should be honored and remembered for their service. The In Memory program enables the families and friends of those who came home and later died the opportunity to have them be forever memorialized.

On June 17, VVMF will host the 2023 In Memory ceremony on the East Knoll of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where each 2023 honoree’s name will be read aloud. This year, 567 service members will be honored during the ceremony.

“For many Vietnam veterans, coming home from Vietnam was just the beginning of a whole new fight. Many never fully recovered, either physically or emotionally, from their experiences. As these veterans pass, it is our duty and solemn promise to welcome them home to the place that our nation has set aside to remember our Vietnam veterans,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF.

The plaque that honors these veterans was dedicated as a part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial site in 2004.