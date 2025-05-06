Rochester man arrested after being accused of having child sexual abuse material

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The New York State Police said they have arrested 43-year-old Kevin Burns of Rochester after they say he had child sexual abuse material.

State Police say on Dec. 5, 2023, they got a cyber tipline from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reporting the possession of child abuse material.

On Nov. 5, 2024, a search warrant was executed on Hillhurst Lane in Irondequoit as a part of an ongoing child exploitation investigation, state police say. As a result, police say multiple devices were seized, with one of the devices seized had child sexual abuse material on it.

On April 30, Burns was arrested for possessing a sexual performance by a child. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Irondequoit Town Court on June 9.