Rochester man arrested after car crashes into hotel in Niagara Falls area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man is facing charges after a New York State Police chase ended with his car crashing into a hotel in the Niagara Falls area on Thursday.

Jazzmyn Barber, 31, is charged with driving while intoxicated on drugs, unlawfully fleeing, reckless endangerment, and aggravated unlicensed operation.

It all started around 7:30 p.m. when troopers were on the lookout for a car believed to be involved with a theft in the Town of Niagara. Troopers spotted the car on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Wheatfield.

Troopers say the car refused to pull over, leading to a chase that ended when the car crashed into the Scottish Inns hotel. State Police say a K-9 unit found Barber and troopers arrested him. According to police, Barber was driving and had a passenger in his car who ran away but hasn’t been found.

Barber was turned over to the Town of Niagara Police Department for additional charges in the theft case.