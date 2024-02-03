Rochester man arrested after domestic violence allegations

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation into a domestic incident.

Deputies say they arrested 38-year-old John A. Leslie after allegations that he hit a woman, dragged her to the ground, smashed her phone so she was unable to call 911, and strangled her. Officials say Leslie fled the scene and was found later by the Wayne County Sheriff’s K9 unit and Drone Team.

Leslie appeared in Wayne County Court Saturday morning. He was arrested for assault in the second degree, harassment in the second degree, strangulation in the second degree, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.