Rochester man scales down 16 outside floors of apartment building to evade arrest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parole absconder, Ashland Clancy, 35, was arrested after scaling down 16 floors of a Rochester apartment building on Monday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Clancy failed to appear for a court appearance and was wanted on a bench warrant. Around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, he scaled down the outside of Seneca Towers from a 16th-floor balcony to street level. It’s unclear if he lived in the building or how he gained access inside.

Clancy was convicted by a jury of three counts of criminal possession of a weapon on September 12, 2022. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says the charges were for possession of two illegal firearms and a large-capacity ammunition feeding device. He will be sentenced on May 3.

Clancy was not injured in the incident. He is currently awaiting arraignment.