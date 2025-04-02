Rochester man arrested after police say he was driving a car stolen out in Philadelphia

GREECE, N.Y. — A 30-year-old man from Rochester was arrested as Greece Police say he was driving a car that was stolen all the way out in Philadelphia.

Police said on Tuesday at around 2:47 p.m., they responded to an alert about a stolen vehicle that was reported stolen by the Philadelphia Police Department in the Greece Ridge Center Mall area.

Officers were able to locate the car and the driver, Brendyn Singleton, and arrested him.

Singleton was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third-degree and unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third-degree and was transported to the Monroe County Jail for Centralized Arraignment Part Court for processing.