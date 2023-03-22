Rochester man arrested by U.S. Marshal Task Force for multiple offenses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The U.S. Marshals Task Force apprehended 42-year-old Rodney Lowman on Wednesday on multiple warrants.

The Task Force saw Lowman exit a building on Mount Hope Avenue and Alexander Street at 1 a.m. Wednesday. When they approached him, he fled on foot. Officials eventually detained Lowman after a foot chase.

The Task Force recovered a 9mm handgun from Lowman.

Officials say Lowman was wanted by RPD for criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and by RPD Special Victims Unit for criminal sex act in the first and second degrees. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office also have an active warrant for criminal contempt in the second degree.