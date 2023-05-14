Rochester man arrested for criminal possession of a weapon after police chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State Police said that on Friday they tried to make a traffic stop at North and Bernard Street in Rochester for no seat belt on a white Ford Explorer. The vehicle fled and then hit an uninvolved vehicle at the intersection of Joseph Avenue and Avenue D. The Ford Explorer then struck the curb near Joseph Avenue and Joseph Place, then the Explorer driver ran on foot with a gun in his hand, and later threw it in a garbage can on Joseph Place.

The driver, Christopher R. Young, 32, of Rochester, was taken into custody by troopers. Following an investigation, Young was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and obstructing governmental administration. He will be processed and arraigned at a later date.