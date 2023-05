Rochester man arrested for criminal possession of a weapon after police chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State Police said that on Friday they tried to make a traffic stop at North and Bernard Street in Rochester for no seat belt on a white Ford Explorer. The vehicle fled and then hit an uninvolved vehicle at the intersection of Joseph Avenue and Avenue D. ┬áThe Ford Explorer then struck the curb near Joseph Avenue and Joseph Place, then the Explorer driver ran on foot with a gun in his hand, and later threw it in a garbage can on Joseph Place.

The driver, Christopher R. Young, 32, of Rochester, was taken into custody by troopers. Following an investigation, Young was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and obstructing governmental administration. He will be processed and arraigned at a later date.