Rochester man arrested for Wayne County restaurant burglary

ONTARIO, N.Y. – A Rochester man was arrested in Wayne County for burglarizing a restaurant. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 26-year-old Jesus Rodriguez. They say that in January, he and another man, broke the front door of a restaurant on Lake Road in the Town of Ontario. Deputies say they stole items from inside and ran away.

Rodriguez is charged with burglary and petty larceny.

The investigation into the second suspect is ongoing