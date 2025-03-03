Rochester man arrested in Texas; Charged with double murder in quadruple shooting on Lyell Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 29-year-old Rochester man, Lakwan Hannah, was arrested in Texas for a quadruple shooting and double murder in May 2024. He was charged with murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon over the weekend.

At May 4, 2024 at 1:35 am, officers found four people shot at 525 Lyell Ave. Jared Perry, 29, and Marquis Chambers, 31, were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim, a woman in her mid-twenties, had a serious, but not life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest. The fourth victim, another woman in her mid-twenties, had a minor graze wound to her lower body.

Police say Hannah was at the home earlier in the evening, but left after an altercation between him and the victims. He returned and opened fire on the victims who were on the porch.

Within days of the shooting, police found that he had left New York.

Last month, Hannah was arrested in Euless, Texas on a drug charge and has been in custody there since.

In addition to being wanted for the double murder, Hannah had an outstanding Monroe County Violation of Probation warrant. He was put on probation in February of 2023 for a criminal possession of a weapon conviction.

The Rochester Police Department and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office are working with Tarrant County, Texas, to have Hannah extradited back to New York.