Rochester man charged after fleeing scene of traffic stop, police find stolen pistol in his truck
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man received multiple charges after New York State Police say he was in possession on a stolen weapon.
On Friday at 1:48 p.m. State Police stopped a 2022 Dodge Ram on Jefferson Avenue for a traffic violation. The driver fled the scene of the traffic stop and was arrested after a brief foot chase.
State Police have identified the driver as 23-year-old Byron L. Neal. Officials say Neal was in possession of a stolen .10mm Glock 20 pistol that was loaded with a live round in the chamber.
Neal received the following charges:
- Criminal possesion of a weapon in the second degree
- Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree
- Obstructing governmental administration in the second degree
Neal was brought to the Monroe County Jail and was arraigned Saturday morning.