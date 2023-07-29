Rochester man charged after fleeing scene of traffic stop, police find stolen pistol in his truck

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man received multiple charges after New York State Police say he was in possession on a stolen weapon.

On Friday at 1:48 p.m. State Police stopped a 2022 Dodge Ram on Jefferson Avenue for a traffic violation. The driver fled the scene of the traffic stop and was arrested after a brief foot chase.

State Police have identified the driver as 23-year-old Byron L. Neal. Officials say Neal was in possession of a stolen .10mm Glock 20 pistol that was loaded with a live round in the chamber.

Neal received the following charges:

Criminal possesion of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree

Obstructing governmental administration in the second degree

Neal was brought to the Monroe County Jail and was arraigned Saturday morning.