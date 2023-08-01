Rochester man charged with rape, other sex crimes involving Maryland girl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The US Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force has charged a Rochester man wanted for sex offenses in Maryland.

The task force apprehended Zachary Vandame-Mancine, 22, during a traffic stop in Rochester on July 12. According to the U.S. Marshals Service-WNY, the Rochester man met a 13-year-old girl online and enticed her to send nude photos in exchange for money — and traveled to Maryland to engage in sexual acts with her.

Vandame-Mancine is charged on a warrant issued in June 2023 by the District Court of Maryland in Baltimore County with second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, sexual solicitation of a minor, and child porn (soliciting subject).

The task force, having been notified of the outstanding warrant, saw him leaving a known location in a vehicle, and New York State Police stopped the vehicle near Goodman and East Main streets. Vandame-Mancine was apprehended without incident, taken to the Monroe County Jail and held as a fugitive from justice.

The task force consists of members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Rochester Police Department, East Rochester Police Department, Fairport Police Department, New York State Police and New York State Parole.