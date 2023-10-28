Rochester man crashes, overturns box truck near Lake and Driving Park avenues

Man facing DWI charges after box truck crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man is facing DWI charges after a Friday night crash involving three vehicles.

Police say just after 11 p.m. Friday, they found an overturned box truck in the area of Lake Avenue and Driving Park Avenue near a bridge.

Officers say the driver of the box truck was heading north on Lake Avenue and tried to make a right turn onto Driving Park Avenue, and ended up overturning the truck.

Two other cars were hit in the process. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

The box truck driver is charged with driving while intoxicated.