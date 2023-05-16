Rochester man dies from injuries after May 9 car crash

VICTOR, N.Y. – According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Kevin Cole, 34, died from the injuries he sustained in a car crash. The crash happened on State Route 96 and County Road 42 in the Town of Victor on May 9, 2023.

Preliminary investigation of the accident found that the 2023 Hyundai Sonata that Cole was driving didn’t stop for the red traffic light for northbound traffic on Route 96, and hit a 2017 Lexus, which Tara Stango was driving.

It was also determined that Cole was traveling more than 85 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour speed zone.

