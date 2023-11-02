Rochester man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Pennsylvania

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

MERCER COUNTY, P.A. — A Rochester man died in a crash involving between eight to 10 vehicles on a Pennsylvania highway on Wednesday.

The multi-car and truck pileup happened on Interstate 80 in Mercer County in Western Pennsylvania. Anthony Eugene Mallory, 34 of Rochester, died in the crash.

Multiple people were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. First responders arrived at the scene around 6 a.m. and Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating the crash.